Relax And Rejuvenate With This Yoga Label In Chennai

The Yoga Studio in chennai is a group of yoga instructors who also teach the mixed art of acroyoga and haath yoga. Acroyoga is more of an exercise to help you let go of certain painful baggage and moves you to trust beyond. It also includes a thai massage to align the flow of energy in mind and body. Haath yoga is mostly the art of balance and the exercise will mostly include performing yoga postures and controlling the breathing.

They offer acroyoga workshops around once or twice a month and conduct it mostly on a Sunday. Their Haath Yoga sessions are conducted every day at their studio in Anna Nagar and are open to all registered participants. Further, they conduct therapeutic yoga sessions along with haath yoga upon request.

They take up one-o-one private yoga sessions as well and cater to corporate requests too. Shakti Shilpa, the brain behind the works is a certified international acroyoga instructor and regularly does sessions in Chennai, Pune and Cochin.