There's A New Food Truck In Town For Chennai Peeps

Sometimes we are too lazy to dress up and not in a mood to dine at a proper restaurant and also we don't want to order, coz we want a change of scene. Well, on one of those days I decided to check out this place, that has been making noise ever since they launched. Located diagonally opposite to Starbucks on Chamiers road, this parked in a vacant plot with ample parking space. This truck is open only for dinner. The menu has few tikkas, chops ( both veg and non-veg), Goli sodas and Kulfis. Whatever tikka you order, it comes with 2 pieces of paratha( wheat or maida depends on your choice) and some raw onion. Their specialty is slow cooked mutton chops, bit was sold by the time we reached there. so, we ended up ordering everything else on the menu strictly non-vegetarian food. Star of the show is not their tikkas but the crispy chicken and that doesn't come with parathas. We finished off with Goli sodas ( 50 each ) Overall it's a nice place to chill with a bunch of friends, great meat and some ice creams to end with.