These Home-Baked Pinteresty Macarons Melt In Your Mouth And Will Transport You To France

Okay, look at these macarons - do you even feel like eating them? Look how gorgeous they are! Snehidi, founder of Sugar Base Studio has been baking them (to perfection) for a year now. She was formerly working at Nando’s, and after discovering her passion for baking desserts, she’s jumped in with both feet! At her centralised kitchen in Porur, she currently bakes cakes, cheesecakes, and cookies, but her forte is French macarons. The macarons look so perfect, you don’t need an Instagram filter. The flavours include chocolate ganache, white chocolate and blueberry, lychee and strawberry, peanut butter, Nutella & sea salt, and salted caramel. A box of five is priced at INR 350. Making macarons involves a super delicate process, and Snehidi and her team pray to the ‘macaron god’ before they bake a batch (haha!). But all of these are made to order. However, on select cakes like Belgium chocolate, lychee & strawberry Charlotte, and blueberry cheesecake with granola base, the Sugar base Studio also does same day delivery - order today, and you’ll get it in a few hours. Not just cakes and macarons, Sugar Base Studio also makes waffwiches, waffles, pancakes and some drool-worthy ice creams. Their jar cakes are heavenly too, but if you're a real chocolate lover, do give their brownies a try - they will surely send you to heaven.