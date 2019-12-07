No Plans For NYE? Here Are Some Fun Ideas For Bringing In New Year's Differently
Staycay Your Way
What better way to celebrate NYE than chilling like a tourist in your own city. Pack your bags and head to IndECO Resort in Mahabalipuram for heritage feels, fresh seafood and lovely temples. Surf Turf in Kovalam too is perfect if you're looking to load up on some serious vitamin sea. If you're feeling boujee, check into any of these star hotels that offer stunning views of the city. Click to know about more staycation places in the city.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Get Romantic With Bae
Watch The Sun Set On 2019
There's no denying that we do have the upper hand when it comes to witnessing dramatic sunsets, given the lovely beaches we're blessed with and being a coastal city. If you love those colours of red and gold as much as we do, you can totally head to any of the beaches to watch the sun go down for the last time this year, and also avoid the mad rush that would follow in the night. St. Thomas Mount is spectacular too, and so is the Broken Bridge. You could also pedal away at the Chetpet Eco Park. Find the best sunset spots in the city here.
Pamper Yourself
Go On A Dessert-Hopping Trail
Got a sweet tooth? Celebrate that and the New Year's Eve by loading on some delish calories. You can always set new fitness goals starting Jan 1 or whenever. Go on a dessert-hopping trail across the best dessert and sweet shops in the city. Amadora and Sandy's are a crowd-favourite. You also have A2B, Shree Mithai and Kakada for some of the best desi, sugar-loaded sweets. For the best ice creams in Chennai, click here. For the best dessert options and sweet shops in the city, click here and here.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Watch A Movie At Prarthana Drive-In Theatre
Go On A Drive To Pondy
A lovely stretch to drive down on with stunning views of the sea - do we even need to sell the idea of going to Pondy to you? Just pack your bags and get behind the wheel for the perfect escape. Beaches, great food, insta-worthy spots and a peaceful drive both while heading to Pondy and staying there - this one never gets old. Check out this guide and see what tickles your pink.
Think we missed something? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments (0)