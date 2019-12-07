No Plans For NYE? Here Are Some Fun Ideas For Bringing In New Year's Differently

If you feel you're done with all the dressing up and running around for parties for New Year's, we've got a bunch of things you can try out for bringing in 2020 differently. The best part - you don't even have to travel too much for it. Read on and have a kickass Dec 31, folks! 

Staycay Your Way

What better way to celebrate NYE than chilling like a tourist in your own city. Pack your bags and head to IndECO Resort in Mahabalipuram for heritage feels, fresh seafood and lovely temples. Surf Turf in Kovalam too is perfect if you're looking to load up on some serious vitamin sea. If you're feeling boujee, check into any of these star hotels that offer stunning views of the city. Click to know about more staycation places in the city. 

Surf Turf

Kovalam, Tamil Nadu

Get Romantic With Bae

NYE is the perfect excuse for you to score some brownie points with bae and set some #couplegoals for the new year. From candlelight dinners at romantic restaurants to stargazing and heading to the beach, there are plenty of things to do as a couple in Chennai. If you're looking for some serious couple-time, you can also check out these couple spa sessions in the city. For a romantic getaway, you can check out these places. 

Watch The Sun Set On 2019

There's no denying that we do have the upper hand when it comes to witnessing dramatic sunsets, given the lovely beaches we're blessed with and being a coastal city. If you love those colours of red and gold as much as we do, you can totally head to any of the beaches to watch the sun go down for the last time this year, and also avoid the mad rush that would follow in the night. St. Thomas Mount is spectacular too, and so is the Broken Bridge. You could also pedal away at the Chetpet Eco Park. Find the best sunset spots in the city here. 

St. Thomas Mount

Ramapuram, Chennai

Pamper Yourself

Forget the rest of the world and start with showing yourself some love this year. It's always a good idea! Get a fancy makeover at one of the best salons in the city, depending on your budget. Palms Spa in Alwarpet packs quite the ambience and offers massages you would most certainly fall in love with. Ananta Spa is another great option. For a complete list of the best spas in Chennai, click here. 
Spas

Ananta Spa

Virugambakkam, Chennai

Go On A Dessert-Hopping Trail

Got a sweet tooth? Celebrate that and the New Year's Eve by loading on some delish calories. You can always set new fitness goals starting Jan 1 or whenever. Go on a dessert-hopping trail across the best dessert and sweet shops in the city. Amadora and Sandy's are a crowd-favourite. You also have A2B, Shree Mithai and Kakada for some of the best desi, sugar-loaded sweets. For the best ice creams in Chennai, click here. For the best dessert options and sweet shops in the city, click here and here. 

Dessert Parlours

Amadora Gourmet Ice Cream & Sorbet

Nungambakkam, Chennai

Watch A Movie At Prarthana Drive-In Theatre

If your idea of fun is watching a movie on any given night, why not do the same for NYE?  Catch a flick from the comfort of your car or lie down under the stars at Prarthana Beach Drive-in Theatre right next to the OMR Food Street. You can watch your fave heroes in action, with the extra bonus of coastal breeze and a starry sky. Take your blankets, portable chairs and snacks and lie down in front of the allocated space in front of your car. It's like a picnic with a movie. 
Movie Theatres

Prarthana Beach Drive In Theatre

Injambakkam, Chennai

Go On A Drive To Pondy

A lovely stretch to drive down on with stunning views of the sea - do we even need to sell the idea of going to Pondy to you? Just pack your bags and get behind the wheel for the perfect escape. Beaches, great food, insta-worthy spots and a peaceful drive both while heading to Pondy and staying there - this one never gets old. Check out this guide and see what tickles your pink. 

Think we missed something? Let us know in the comments below. 