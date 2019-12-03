From Ice Creams To Clothes Shopping & Enjoying A Game Of Badminton: Here's What To Do In KK Nagar

We just love waffles. Give it to us anytime of day and we can't say no. Waf Bites at Munusamy Salai, is one of the experts in Chennai, perfecting the Belgian waffles and the Hong Kong street food, the Bubble waffle, which is served with ice cream and a range of toppings. The boba tea comes with bobas that explode in your mouth and is a must try! They also serve creamy shakes and ice creams, making it the perfect spot to for the sweet-tooth!