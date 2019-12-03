KK Nagar is an urban, residential area, filled with small sectors interconnecting with the main roads. It offers tons of ice cream and snack places, well-stocked supermarkets and quite a number of salons. Checkout this hood guide of places in and around KK Nagar, in case you like discovering this area.
From Ice Creams To Clothes Shopping & Enjoying A Game Of Badminton: Here's What To Do In KK Nagar
Food: Try The Boba Tea Or The Bubble Waffle At Waf Bites
We just love waffles. Give it to us anytime of day and we can't say no. Waf Bites at Munusamy Salai, is one of the experts in Chennai, perfecting the Belgian waffles and the Hong Kong street food, the Bubble waffle, which is served with ice cream and a range of toppings. The boba tea comes with bobas that explode in your mouth and is a must try! They also serve creamy shakes and ice creams, making it the perfect spot to for the sweet-tooth!
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Enjoy The Company of Books at Stories Library Cafe
This hidden gem in KK Nagar, is the perfect spot for book lovers. Stories Library Cafe is a quaint eatery with an 18-year-old lending library. The cafe is filled with books, decorated with type writers, blue Victorian cutlery and revolving chairs that give a very comfy, homely vibe. Fresh pizzas start from INR 219 or simply try the double cheese nachos and peri peri fries. Simply grab a book and spend quality time.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Grab A Softy Cone Or a Sundae At Milky Way
If you're in the mood for a good old fashioned softy cone, head straight to Milky Way, right outside PSBB school. With flavours ranging from vanilla, strawberry, mango and chocolate, you'll catch those nostalgic feels from when you had softy cones after school! Try the 3 in 1 Titanic sundae and the double trouble jello sundae, if you're looking something different and sweet.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Grab A Cup Of Coffee At Cafe Coffee Day
A hot cup of coffee on any day is a must for a lot of us and CCD makes sure you have a good cuppa joe. Head there for a cappuccino and a brownie or cool off with an iced tea or cold coffee with sandwiches or samosa!
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Shopping: Buy Trendy & Traditional Outfits For The Whole Family At Cotton Zone
With a wide range of choices in men and women's fashion and even for kids, this huge outlet at KK Nagar is a must visit if you're looking to update your wardrobe. Take your family here and start with fitting your little one with the cutest little jean or skirt and head on to the top floors to find varieties of blazers, shirts, tees and even sarees and kurthas.
- Upwards: ₹ 400
Buy Personsalised Gifts And Invites At Gift Addicts
If you're planning to buy something cute and quirky for your loved ones, Gift Addicts is the place to be. Get personalised collages and custom caricatures, which are the most fun. Make your partner look like a football player or make both of you guys look like high school sweeties! You can also check out custom invites and corporate gifts here.
- Upwards: ₹ 600
Stock Up Your Provisions At Budget Prices At Vimala Supermarket
- Upwards: ₹ 50
Things To Do: Get A Makeover At Lakme Salon
A popular chain of salons in Chennai, Lakme does an awesome job with stunning hair styling and make up. They have outlets spread across Chennai, so if you're from KK Nagar or close by to this outlet, just walk in and come out as the new you! Lakme also does pretty skin care.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Try Getting A Bob Or The Undercut At Naturals
Naturals is the go to place if you're planning to change your look at budget rates. From hair styling, to make up, threading and even full body massages, Naturals will make sure that you look new and fresh when you step out. Head there now to experiment with a new look.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Walk Around The Tree Covered Sivan Park
KK Nagar can be a busy, residential area with buses and shops active almost throughout the day. If you're planning to escape the snarls, head to Sivan Park for a break. The park is filled with trees and birds, which roost especially during the evenings. You could also grab your shoes and use the pathway for a jog, or also use the space for an outdoorsy workout.
Play Badminton At 6th Sector Park
If you're in the mood for hitting a smash, simply grab your rackets and your buddy and find your way to the 6th sector park. Safely tucked away from the busy roads, this park is calm and serene. There are two badminton courts and a walking path around the park. So head here for a fun evening with your squad, or use the open spaces for a good training session!
Hang Out At The Forum Vijaya Mall
Forum Vijaya Mall is not exactly in KK Nagar, but it is only a couple of minutes away! If you're at KK Nagar, this mall is closest to your location. Located at Arcot Road near Vadapalani signal, this mall is loaded with clothing brands, restaurants such as Taco Bell and Salt and tons of different shops. In case you feel like catching a flix, head to Palazzo on the top floor and experience IMAX.
