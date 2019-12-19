Cushion Your Feet With Customised Footwear From This Store In Guindy

Craft that perfect shoe or shop for easy slip-ons at this little hole in the wall in Guindy. Thirunaal Foot Wear is your one stop shop if you are looking to make customised foot wear for yourself. They provide you with everything from fabrics to the soles that suit your feet perfectly.

At Thirunaal Foot Wear you can customise your own leather shoes and have that snug fit we are all looking for in those ready made sizes. They specialise in leather work and will do an awesome job for you. They work with faux leather as well as real leather depending on the material you choose. They use leather from the tanneries in Hosur, so be sure that you will be treated to a shoe with the authentic material. We liked their designs for ladies sandals and upon request they will bedazzle them for you too.

Their collection of slippers is pretty cool too, for those hot days when shoes will just give you stinky feet. Their slippers are sturdy and strong and it will be a while before you see that rubber strap slip out of it's socket. You can even ask them to reinforce the chappals with stitches to ensure that they absolutely do not give way. Thirunaal Foot wear has slippers in all shapes and sizes and also offers an array of cool colours and designs to make your feet look fab.