This Café Is Pet Friendly & Pocket Friendly!

Cafes

ATTE - Glocal Cafe

Besant Nagar, Chennai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

53/17, 1st Floor, Block M-8, 4th Main Road, Besant Nagar, Chennai

What Makes It Awesome?

Usually, pet-friendly cafés cost a lot, but ATTE Glocal Cafe is for all pet lovers who are broke (like me). This place in Besant Nagar is a pocket-friendly café. Their food is good and they have two friendly pets madras and whisky which is the main reason you should go there. They've also got a carrom play area and board games. They've shown their creativity on their menu by adding a Tamil touch in naming the dishes. Ippadiku karuppu chocolate is a must try. Their staff are very friendly. Very good ambience!

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Pets

