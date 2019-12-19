This Café Is Pet Friendly & Pocket Friendly!

Usually, pet-friendly cafés cost a lot, but ATTE Glocal Cafe is for all pet lovers who are broke (like me). This place in Besant Nagar is a pocket-friendly café. Their food is good and they have two friendly pets madras and whisky which is the main reason you should go there. They've also got a carrom play area and board games. They've shown their creativity on their menu by adding a Tamil touch in naming the dishes. Ippadiku karuppu chocolate is a must try. Their staff are very friendly. Very good ambience!