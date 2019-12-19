This Little Booth Serving More Than 20 Types Of Budget Tea & Snacks Is Tea-riffic!

Coffee lovers, move oolong, nothing to tea here (brace yourselves for the tea puns!). Chai Kanth, a tea and snacks booth on CP Ramasamy Road, has more than 20 types of tea and some yum snacks. The budget prices are the little cherry on top. For the milk chai lovers, try their different flavours like classic, ginger, masala, cardamom, and cinnamon. There’s black chai (lemon, karpooravalli or curry leaves, Sulaimani, Karupatti) and herbal tea (green, tulsi, chamomile, and peppermint) starting INR 25. Like a little ice cream in your drink? Pick from their milkshakes in flavours like mango, badam, berry blast, and namma Madras rose milk that comes with a scoop of ice cream. They also have ice chai, perfect for our Chennai weather. Accompany your drink with tiny samosas and banana bread which are yum! You can pick cane sugar or honey to substitute white sugar, and every drink comes in regular and large sizes, so, let’s get this par-tea started (this is the last pun, sorry not sorry)!