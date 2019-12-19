This Rooftop Restaurant Will Get All Your Sensory Organs Up And Running!

Have you ever been to a restaurant and never felt like leaving it? It could be either because of the food, the view or just a great company! Well, that is how my companion and I felt at the breathtakingly beautiful, Pelican Deck, the rooftop restaurant at Sheraton Grand Resort. The open-air European grill and barbecue restaurant is the perfect place to take bae for a cozy dinner night. The sound of waves splashing, not-so-loud music, chill breeze brushing your face, the smell of aromatic meat on the barbeque which you also get to taste, and a view to die for (the lights truly make this property special). We covered all five sensory organs! Chef Pramit Konar served us some of the signature dishes; we started with Amuse Bouche - which is slow-cooked white bean pureed with white butter. Neither soup nor starter, it is to warm up the guests before the meal actually begins, says Pramit. Their salad section has Tomato Burrata Salad, Quinoa Salad (comes with chopped tomatoes, figs, and cucumber), and Baby Gem Salad. The nacho chips add some crisp and break the monotony of a usual salad. (Though this means the salad is not completely healthy). We like how it has a lemony sweetness to it, too. Non-vegetarians can rejoice as their appetizers include Fried Calamari (fresh catch from the sea), Barbeque Pork, and Garlic Prawns. We were then served the Tomato Burrata Salad which is authentic Italian starter that comes with cheese and resembles vanilla ice cream. The salad comes with freshly cut tomatoes and this one we must say out-of-the-box for our Indian taste buds. For mains, we gorged on Cottage Cheese Steak that comes with the right amount of bbq sauce and peas mash. If chicken is first love, try their Free Range Half Chicken that is soft, mildly spicy, mushroom fricassee and is filling AF! Pelican Deck also has an extensive range of seafood including Sea Bass, Rawas, Mackerel, King Fish, Red Snapper, etc. Wash it all down with their cocktails and mocktails. People with a sweet tooth, cannot miss their Cocoa 64% which is basically a dessert with 64 percent cocoa. If the liquidy chocolate mousse doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will? The dessert comes with raspberry sauce and freshly cut strawberries. The restaurant leaves you with a feeling of fulfillment and hoping that you will go there again to relive the experience!