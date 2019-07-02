Get Your Gatherings Sorted With These Amazing Party Caterers In Chennai

Looking for pure vegetarian options in the city? Sri Sri Caterers in Teynampet have got your auspicious occasions covered! From planning and decorations to a vast range of expertly cooked food, they provide service across Chennai. They have three sets of food - simple, moderate and executive with additional options in categories including breakfast, lunch, dinner, North Indian and Chinese. They also have a specially curated menu for Brahmin weddings provided along with water and banana leaf! Each set can cost INR 100 onwards.





