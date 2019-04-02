Enjoy Great Food While Breathing Fresh Air With This List Of Top Garden Restaurants In Chennai

There’s nothing like a great outdoor seating with good food on the table and your favorite people for company, isn’t it? Relive those moments and create new memories while breathing some fresh air with this list of top garden restaurants in Chennai.

Thoondil

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city is Thoondil, a restaurant in ECR that has a very green outdoor seating arrangement, making you feel like you’re in a rainforest. With lush trees, potted plants and swans walking around the place, you can totally indulge on their delish menu with great seafood varieties and have a chill time.  They also have great paneer dishes.

Casual Dining

Thoondil

3.9

19-A, Jai Nagar, East Coast Road, Panaiyur, Chennai

Food Village

With a lovely cottage like setup surrounded by a luscious green garden and potted plants, Food Village offers a cozy outdoor ambiance with great Indian and Chinese dishes. They also have a party lawn and banquet hall.

Fast Food Restaurants

Food Village

3.9

2/181, East Coast Road, Injambakkam, Chennai

East Coast At Madras Square

With a romantic vibe and great outdoor seating, you can totally feel the calm and peace here, while enjoying the cool environment created by the greenery. The menu also treats you with great finger foods, pastas with the Quattro Formaggio and Falafel being the hot favourite. 

Casual Dining

East Coast At Madras Square

4.4

2/520, Sundeep Road, Neelankarai, Chennai

Kipling Cafe

A popular place among both the city residents as well as travellers, Kipling Cafe is simply divine. You can totally enjoy a great continental meal here under the cabanas with your partner while taking in the cool breeze and the fantastic garden view. They also have a sea view roof terrace. 

Cafes

Kipling Cafe

4.2

16, L Jey Avenue, Panaiyur, Chennai

The Farm

Another popular garden restaurant, The Farm offers a great ambiance for a casual dining restaurant where you can gorge on yummilicious food under the cool shade of tall trees. The North Indian dishes and pizzas are particularly popular and can really well with their special Hibiscus Soda.

Cafes

The Farm

4.3

1/277, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Semmancheri, Chennai

Arabian Garden Restaurant

A super scenic garden restaurant, Arabian Garden Restaurant offers some heavenly Arabian, Chinese and Seafood dishes you can totally go to town on.

Casual Dining

Arabian Garden Restaurant

3.7

Opp. Maruthi Service Centre, Pudupattinam, Kalpakkam, Chennai

