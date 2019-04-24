From Secret Harbours To Library Vans, Here Are The Top Hidden Gems In Chennai

Chennai is filled with secrets, and even if you’ve lived here long you may not know some of these. We’ll tell you the best-kept secrets of Chennai in this list of best hidden gems in Chennai. Already hooked? Scroll down and discover the top hidden gems in the city.

The Reading Project - Library Van

The Reading Project is basically books on wheels. This library van travels across Chennai to different areas and brings a library with 30k+ books right to your doorstep. The van covers areas like Avadi on the West,  Madhavaram in the North, and Navalur/Vandalur in the South. They also park at company campuses and you can pick up 10 books at a time for a membership fee starting INR 300. 

Libraries

The Reading Project

Royapuram Fishing Harbour

Even if you’ve heard about the Royapuram Fishing Harbour, you’ve probably not checked out the different spots where you can catch a glimpse of the sunrise and sunset. These spots are just around the harbour and are perfect to take stunning pictures. Also, this is the best place to find the freshest fish and seafood. 

Other

The Royapuram Fishing Harbour

Fishing Harbour, Tondiarpet, Chennai

    Dr Arun’s Photography and Vintage Camera Museum

    Most Chenaiites don’t know about Dr Arun’s Photography and Vintage Camera Museum, an obscure camera museum located on East Coast Road (ECR). This museum has curated vintage cameras from 1870 including the World War II US Air Force cameras. The museum is home to an eight-feet long camera and the famed Mitchell 33mm Hollywood camera from the 1940s.

    Museums

    Dr. Arun's Photography & Vintage Camera Museum

    4.4

    3, East Coast Road, Kovalam, Tamil Nadu

    Seoul Store

    Seoul store is perhaps one of the only grocery stores that sell all-things-Korean in Chennai. They’ve got dry foods such as canned tofu and popular Korean snacks as well as they imported frozen foods. They have canned seafood including tuna, salmon, and mackerel. You can also shop for authentic Korean sauces (Oyster Sauce and East Asian Style Tobasco Sauce) and noodles at Seoul Store.

    Food Stores

    Seoul Store

    4.1

    Kaveri Complex, Ground Floor, Shop 43 & 44, 96, Nungambakkam, Chennai

    Ottiambakkam Quarry

    Located near Semmancheri, Ottiambakkam Quarry is perhaps one of Chennai’s best-kept secrets. An hour ride from the city, this quarry is peaceful and gorgeous. You can swim, kayak, and go boating here. This quarry is known for paddle board yoga, so if you’re in for some adventure try that. It’s a great place to just chill and catch some dreamy views. 

    Other

    Ottiambakkam

    Tamil Nadu

      Rare Books

      Rare Books is a library based in a garage in RA Puram. With more than 5,000 books in different genres like literature, history, philosophy, culture, heritage and the arts, this quaint library is one of the best ones loved by bibliophiles in Chennai. 

      Book Stores

      Rare Books

      4.6

      Sai Dhard Complex, 45/50, 2nd Main Road, RA Puram, Chennai

      St. Thomas Mount

      St. Thomas Mount is the only place where you can get a panoramic view of Chennai. A tiny hillock just a bit further from Kathipara junction, the St Thomas Mount Shrine was first constructed as a lighthouse by the Portugese. Now, you can enter for free and get the best views and vantage points to see the city and click awesome pictures. 

      Religious Establishments

      St. Thomas Mount

      Ramapuram, Chennai

      India Seashell Museum

      The India Seashell Museum in Mahabalipuram has more than 40,000 seashell collections from across the world. The seashells are from countries like Mexico, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia and there are four galleries with cool artefacts and collections. The aquarium, souvenir shop, and seafood restaurant are sure to make you nuts about seashells!

      Museums

      India Seashell Museum

      191/1A-2, Kalpakkam Road, Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

      Arasankazhani Lake

      This secret lake is located near Chemmancherry-Perumbakkam and looks like a  G-shaped island with a mud wall. This wall is surrounded by plants like bamboo, pongamia pinnata, neem, vetiver, and palm tree. Arasankazhani Lake is home to 39 varieties of birds, six varieties of frogs, seven varieties of snakes, pond turtles, butterflies, dragonflies, and crabs. Oh, and it looks incredible.

      Tourist Attractions

      Arasankazhani Lake

      4.3

      Arasankazhani Lake, Chennai

