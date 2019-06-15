These Restaurants Around The City Are Perfect For A Happy Meal Time With Your Kiddies

Lay back and have your kids amused at this waterfall themed restaurant in Vadapalani. With gushing waterfalls up to 20 feet and rocky walls inside the restaurant, the place offers a natural and serene ambience for a family outing. They also have a banquet hall for you to host birthday parties. The unusuality of the place and the authentic Andhra and Tamil meals will have your kid splashing happily! The prices are just INR 800 for two.





