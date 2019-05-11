Lakes, Jungle Treks & Hiking, Here Are The Best Places To Visit In Mudumalai

Get the real feels of the flora and fauna of Mudumalai at this national park and wildlife sanctuary. From safaris to jungle treks, you can experience the best of nature and adventure, and you can spot animals like the tiger, Asian elephant, leopard, hyena, jackal, sloth, and birds such as woodpeckers and hornbills. There are curated camping and trekking experiences organised regularly, so sign up if you want to take it up a notch.