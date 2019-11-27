If you're thinking about something fun and new to learn, pottery might be an exciting skill to think about. It gets your patience and creativity going, as you gently shape and sculpt a design from your mind. We found a list of some of the top pottery classes and places in Chennai, where you can head and get your hands on that clay!
Get Your Hands On Clay At These Top Pottery Classes Across Chennai
Artistic Pottery Training Academy
The Artistic Pottery Training Academy (APTA) is headed by Malini Kalyanam, an expert in pottery and clay figure making. Her focus is to establish the concept of 'pottery as therapy' through her classes. APTA teaches beginners how to create mugs, plates, vases and face masks through different hand-building techniques and even pinching and coiling techniques. An intermediate course comes after, where you'll learn surface decoration and trimming. The course fee includes supplies and basic materials for you to start your pottery journey.
Life & Art Academy
Life & Art offers professional certificate courses in pottery and ceramic training. You'll be provided with high-quality pottery wheels and electronic kilns. If you choose to begin a career in pottery, Life & Art offers an intense, one-year professional course covering practical knowledge of pottery and allowing the students to have their studio or a production unit at the end of the course. But if you're just looking to cultivate a hobby, simply apply for the certificate courses and learn basic to advance pottery.
DakshinaChitra
There isn't a better place than DakshinaChitra which preserves and promotes the South Indian culture and traditional practices. The potter house here showcases the elegance of vintage terracotta vases and the efforts put by potters to create them. Here you can head to the ceramic house to attend classes on wheel-thrown pottery, as well as other hand-built forms. Learn directly from second/third generation potters, who will teach you the traditional way of trimming and designing.
The Art Room
This Mylapore art academy conducts regular workshops for pottery and clay figure making. The Art Room is dedicated to art enthusiasts in the city, where numerous art classes and workshops are frequently held. If your little one is interested in picking up an artistic hobby, this academy also specializes in kids pottery and clay sculpting classes.
Maven The Art Academy
If you're looking for a quick, crash course in pottery, we recommend you head to Maven The Art Gallery. Located in Kodambakkam, this art academy offers regular pottery workshops for kids and adults. These crash course will give you a brief introduction and insight about pottery and will teach you the basic hand-building techniques and methods.
