Looking For Some Quality Bae-time? Head To These Top Romantic Places In Chennai

Nature is the best product of romance, don't you think? Away from the hustle of the city lies the serene grounds of the Theosophical Society in Adyar. Could a place be better than this where you could just spend hours walking hand in hand with your love? You will be surrounded by lush greenery and a vehicle-free zone. There is also a 400 years old banyan tree! Enjoy the glimmer in bae's eyes when you tell her that. You can also head to the library inside. After all, literature has been the language of love since centuries so why not feel a bit of Shakespeare in your life as well?