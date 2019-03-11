Been dreaming about learning salsa and killing it on the dance floor but struggling with your basics? Or are you looking to learn the style from scratch? Don’t worry. We have you covered. With this list of the the top salsa classes In Chennai you can now get that training you’ve always wanted and make the magic happen. Let’s Salsa!
So You Think You Can’t Salsa? This List Of Top Salsa Classes In Chennai Is Here To Help You!
Swingers
A reputed dance school for freestyle and bollywood, Swingers also offers some great salsa classes. Led by the director of the studio himself, Prasanna Kumar, the salsa classes here are taken both on weekdays and weekends, with twelve classes costing about INR 2000.
Salsa Madras
Known to celebrate salsa as an art form through both salsa classes and salsa nights, Salsa Madras is quite popular among dancers. With classes split across four levels and the option to sign up without a partner, this place attracts a lot of salsa enthusiasts.
Dimensions Fitness Alwarpet
Led by a seasoned salsa dancer Salman, the salsa classes here are quite popular and happen every Sunday. You can even sign up without a partner and learn the basics in just four classes that cost about INR 2500.
John Britto’s Dance Company
Among the oldest dance schools in Chennai, the Salsa classes at John Britto’s Dance Company are highly sought after. With professional coaches and classes happening across multiple places, you can easily master your salsa skills here.
Spin Dance Studio
A reputed dance studio in Kilpauk, Spin Dance Studio offers professional salsa classes in addition to jazz and other cool western styles. The Salsa classes here happen on tuesdays and thursdays and cost about INR 3000 for a month.
Spring Boots Academy Of Dance
A popular western dance school in Besant nagar, the salsa classes at Spring Boots Academy Of Dance also attract a lot of dancers. With classes for both beginners and experienced salsa dancers, you can totally polish you skills here. Monthly classes start from about INR 2000.
The Verb School of Dance
With salsa classes being taught throughout the week, The Verb School of Dance attracts quite a few number of salsa enthusiasts every month. You just have to make sure you attend a minimum of ten classes every month, according to your convenience, the cost of which comes to about INR 3500.
