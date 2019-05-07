LBB is all about helping you discover the secrets in Chennai, so we’re going to tell you yet another low-key awesome shopping spots in the city. Mookambika Complex in Alwarpet is filled with clothing and accessories stores with quirky and fun merch, so check into these stores to shop everything from kurtis and shirts to bags and jewellery.
From Quirky Kurtis To Silky Drapes, Shop The Best Clothes At This Secret Complex In Alwarpet
Kamini
Ladies, your everyday ethnic attire is sorted at Kamini - here, you can shop kurtis, salwars, and saris in batik, bandhani, and bandhej. The clothes are priced from INR 600 and there are in-house tailors to do alterations.
Rekha's Boutique
If you’re looking to shop fabrics, head to Rekha's Boutique in Mookambika Complex. They’ve got cotton, ikat, pochampally, and chanderi. As for clothes, you can shop kurtis in V-necks, sleeveless, double chest and Chinese collar.
Chingari
Shop totes, sling bags, mobile bags, and pouches starting INR 100 at Chingari. They’ve got a great collection of kalamkari storage boxes, jewellery and bangle boxes, handbags, and potli bags for special occasions.
Madras Art Store
Art and stationery addicts, find all-things-artsy and crafty at Madras Art Store in Mookambika. Shop imported paint supplies, stationery, wax crayons and awesome varieties of craft essentials.
Choose Ur Identity
Men, get off those online shopping sites and shop shirts, tees, pants, hoodies, and joggers at Choose Ur Identity. They’ve got camouflage hoodies, breezy tees, and shorts from brands like Fame Forever and Bossini.
