Food, Art And Theatre - Check Out The Top Things To Do Near Tharamani

A walk alongside water while watching the lights of the city skyline is an experience in itself and Perungudi Lake is one such destination to get away from the city hustle while being within the city. Although entering the waters have become comparatively dangerous, you could always walk along the pavement and enjoy the evening breeze. In the past years, there have also been many initiatives in the form of the Perungudi Lake Festival by the PLANET, an organisation which helps to spread awareness regarding saving water bodies. You can always check out their website and check out the festival as well!