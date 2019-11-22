The Marina Mall in OMR is super cool, offering a mix of your favourite brands. But if shopping is not what you're looking at, then fret not! Check out these top things that you could try at The Marina Mall, and have a good time with your squad.
Arcades To Movies: Top Things To Do
Airborne
Take your kids or even the one in you to this mini trampoline set-up, located on the ground floor. Priced at INR 100 for 15 mins per person, get on and bounce till you drop. This mini set-up has four trampolines and is equipped with safety nets and padded railings. Perfect for those cartwheels in the air. (Even the attempts count.)
Timezone
This arcade has over 30 games, including mini bowling, air hockey and rock climbing. Head to the top floor above the food court with your family or even your friends to get gaming. Don’t forget to buy/recharge your game cards and tap them on different games before you start playing. Oh, you can collect those tickets and get exciting gifts ranging from juice boxes to gaming consoles too!
Train Ride
Accompany your kids on their choo-choo rides around the mall as you make their day! This train ride can be found on the ground floor and can be boarded when they're at a stop. Priced at INR 100 for two rounds around the floor, the train has music and cruises at a moderate, safe speed.
- Upwards: ₹ 100
Toni & Guy
Looking for a makeover? Something trendy for your hair or beard? Then walk into Toni & Guy on the second floor. The Marina Mall has one of the most popular salon when it comes to hairdressing, where you can pamper yourself and get styled up!
Horror House
Dare to face some ghosts? A fun time for the family or with friends, Horror House is located on the second floor. If you choose to step in after ignoring the large skulls outside, this activity is INR 70 for a scary four minutes. Be prepared for jump scares and the scary witch out to get you!
Inox
This elegant multiplex is located on the top floor of the mall. Pre-book your tickets online or get to the box office at mall entrance to pick your shows. Enjoy the lavish designs and great food while you catch your flick at this brand new Inox.
Kids Car Ride
Seat your little ones on a mini Lamborghini or an Audi and watch them being driven around the mall. This kiddy recreation ride is located on the first floor and is priced at INR 100 for one and a half rounds around the floor. Handled via a remote-controlled by experts, your kids are safe while they take their first solo car ride, in the mall.
