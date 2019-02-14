Awe-inspiring sights, breeze brushing against your face, no city sounds, treks to untouched forests and jungles, let you connect with nature. And what better than a list of trekking clubs in the city who will organise these treks for you. Read on...
Untouched Forests And Pristine Waterfalls: Here's A List Of Top Trekking Clubs In Chennai
Chennai Trekking Club
With over 40,000 members, this non-profit - volunteer-based group is the most popular trekking club in Chennai. They organise several outdoor, sports, environment, and social activities every day. They organise two-three weekend treks, mostly in and around South India. They have organised close to 300 treks to date. The best part about their treks is that they don't usually take the existing trails and travel the unexplored trails. This club also has several expats who are members.
Wandermile
From trekking to snow-clad mountains to beaches, Wandermile, an experiential adventure company is new to Chennai but have become popular in a short span. Started by three travel enthusiasts (Rakesh, Rekha, and Arjuno) have a lot of information about secret and hidden places and plan their trips around it. Wandermile organises regular treks and camping, for example, you can trek to Nagalapuram and watch a thousand butterflies swarm in the woods, dive into a quarry, or camp out at Gandikota, the Grand Canyon of India. Besides South India, they also do treks to well-known destinations in the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh.
Tent N Trek
Be it trekking, mountaineering, or swimming, this adventure group can get you to do anything. Enroll for one of their treks, and you will get to see untouched forests, pristine waterfalls and a camping site right in the midst of the wilderness. How cool does that sound? Yelagiri, Meghalaya, Gandikota, Himachal Pradesh, Gokarna, this trekking club can give you that adrenaline rush that you have been craving for.
Hygge Journeys
What happens when a bunch of engineers quit their job and start an adventure company? You get Hygge Journeys, an adventure club that organises treks and camps. They also do eco-tours and corporate packages. They make sure that the group is tiny so it is safe, cozy, and comfortable. They organise treks in and around Chennai, in South India, and Himachal. Their upcoming treks include Kumara Parvatha, Nishani Motte, Tadiandamil Peak, Kodachadri, and Kotte-Betta.
Exotic Camp
Primarily a camping company, but Exotic Camps also organises treks to different spots. The only catch? These are untouched spots on mountain tops. They will introduce you to a new side of Kodaikanal, Ooty, Wayanad, and Munnar. So get yourself introduced to mountain camping, thanks to this group.
