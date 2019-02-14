Untouched Forests And Pristine Waterfalls: Here's A List Of Top Trekking Clubs In Chennai

From trekking to snow-clad mountains to beaches, Wandermile, an experiential adventure company is new to Chennai but have become popular in a short span. Started by three travel enthusiasts (Rakesh, Rekha, and Arjuno) have a lot of information about secret and hidden places and plan their trips around it. Wandermile organises regular treks and camping, for example, you can trek to Nagalapuram and watch a thousand butterflies swarm in the woods, dive into a quarry, or camp out at Gandikota, the Grand Canyon of India. Besides South India, they also do treks to well-known destinations in the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh.