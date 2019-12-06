When bae is too busy to cuddle, you need good winter clothing to stay warm. Check out these top winter wear stores in Chennai, to score cool thermals, jackets and sweaters and more.
Warm & Cosy: Shop At The Best Winter Wear Stores In Chennai
Decathlon
In addition to being a superstore for all your sports equipment, Decathlon wins in the winter wear department as well. Head to the trekking/mountaineering section to find the best jackets and thick trousers that will keep the cold at bay. The store also sells winter clothing which can be used in sub-zero temperatures. If you're planning to travel to a cooler country this winter, pick up their thermal socks, innerwear, hoodies and sweaters. Their range of gloves will also come in handy!
- Upwards: ₹ 99
H&M
You could never go out of style when you pick up something from H&M. And that includes your winter wear as well. Find hoodies, large sweaters and jackets, which come with quirky logos and designs. Their cargo pants and trousers will keep you warm when you're out in the cold. You could also choose from a range of sweatshirts, Christmas-designed hoodies to keep your holiday spirit strong along with cute beanies, ponchos, jackets and more.
- Upwards: ₹ 299
Quality Thermals And Leather
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Joonus Sait
Joonus Sait has been in business for more than 100 years and has kept Chennaites warm with quality winter products at great prices. Get awesome shawls, mufflers, caps, blankets and scarves. Their collection of durable woollen jackets and gloves are simply unbeatable and can withstand sub-zero temperatures. This shop is the go-to destination for travellers heading to colder countries, as their travel bags, woollen beanies and thermals are durable and budget.
Zara
Zara's winter collection is stylish, modern and very hip. Their deluxe range of jackets, gloves and sweaters are as durable as they are stylish. The long woollen blazers are our fave and, we just couldn't get enough of it. Checkout their large sweatshirts, classy hoodies and leather jackets, if you're looking for some drip!
- Upwards: ₹ 690
