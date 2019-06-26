Trap Your Hunger At This Eatery Opposite Stella Maris College!

Chennai seems to be an on a milkshake drive. With so many opening branches around the city, we sure believe in more the merrier. Cafe Clock is one of the additions we're happy to have. With a list of milkshakes, desserts in jars, and cakes, this tiny joint on Cathedral Road is a haven for those with a sweet tooth. We tried their Chocolate Banana milkshake that comes in a glass bottle. Perfectly blend chocolate and banana; this shake can fill you up for the next few hours. They also have other options like Friendly Ferrero, Ice Milo, Oreo Overloaded, Brownie Devil, and Chocolate Coffee, amongst others. Love fruit and nut? Oh, not the chocolate! They have some interesting takeaways like Cream of Peanut, Pinacolada, Monkey Fruit, Strawberry Oreo, etc. For those who like their dessert coming in a jar, try their Rainy Rainbow (that comes in VIBGYOR colours), Tiramisu, Salted Caramel, Blueberry Jar, etc. The store is strategically located opposite Stella Maris College and has several other food addresses close by. So grab a drink and head to another store for some munchies.