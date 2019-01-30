Fuel Up & Drive To These 4 Spots Under 2 Hours From Chennai

Located just South of East Coast Road, Sadras or Sathurangapattinam fort is one of the oldest Dutch forts in Chennai. Currently, under the maintenance of the Archaeological Survey of India, this fort is for all history buffs. You can find ancient ruins, carved rocks, old cannons, and explore the storage rooms built by Dutch settlers. The cemetery is a spectacle and is still intact with tombstones marked from 1620 to 1769. You can climb up the fort for an incredible view of the Bay Of Bengal. This fort is probably the only remaining part Dutch heritage in Chennai.

