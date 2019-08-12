It's Raining Knick-Knacks At This Egmore Shop, And Here's Why We Love It

Occupying a tonne of space in Egmore's Wellingdon Estate, we left our heart behind in Treasure Island. A gifts and stationery store, this place is HUGE and loaded with all sorts of cutesy things. Cups, teddies, cards, keychains, notebooks, pens - the stationery junkie in you will jump with joy here. We particularly loved the gift hampers here. Wood-carved ships carrying messages in glass bottles, mini frames encased in glass, glass bottles with over 50 scrolls to fill in cutesy messages - these delicate, little things will definitely make your loved one's heart all gooey. Prices for these start from about INR 200. Treasure Island also has a lot of vintage miniatures and funky paper weights that would make for great gifts. We also found cutesy shot glasses and mugs here. As you move across the store, you'll find two storeys - the upper storey storing all sorts of greeting cards and the lower storey carrying stationeries and art supplies. The notebooks and journals, in particular, are quite funky with catchy graphics adorning the book covers. Treasure Island also does all sorts of customised gift hampers ranging from printed mugs and cushion covers to stuffed toys of any size, keychains and more.