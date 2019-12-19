Tribal Jungle Terrariums And Venus Flytraps, Get All This And More From The Plantsman

If you’re looking for rare plants for your garden or landscaping services, hit up The Plantsman in Santhome. Richhardo Alson, the founder, specially grows plants which don’t grow here and these flowers are #view goals. He’s been doing this for the past three years. You can pick from purple orchids, red Bromeliads, the Desert Rose, Passion vines, and Wild Onion Weed. These flowers don’t just look intriguing, but can’t be found in other nurseries in the city. So, you will have the rarest flowers! The Plantsman also makes customised terrariums starting INR 1,200. We love their hanging terrariums, fish tank terrariums, and the tribal jungle theme with gemstones, shells, and snails, too! Currently, Richhardo is getting new varieties like the Venus flytrap and the Pelican flower. If you don’t have space for a garden, you can get indoor or outdoor wall gardening done, too.