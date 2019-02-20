Say Goodbye To Your Trousseau Packing Woes With These Packing Services

From bridal trousseaus to hotel room hampers for your wedding night, this trousseau packing company does everything. For those of you who don’t want to invest in all the platters and trays that are used for packing your trousseau articles, you can also rent their packing materials and save money. Just make sure you make your bookings at least a week before your wedding day so that you can get everything done according to your preference. Basic packing charges start from INR 150.