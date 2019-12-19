From Agate Beads To Seed Pearls, Find The Most Interesting Traditional Jewellery At This Store

An online jewellery brand, Tulip Studios offers some really zany, handcrafted jewellery. By playing around with colours and teaming them up with traditional pendant designs, this store lets you enjoy a bit of colour show in your otherwise red and green dominated kemp ornaments. Their yellow beaded chain with a round kemp pendant is our fave, beautifully bringing out the colour from the red and green stones dotting the pendant. They also have kemp chokers and long chains with their multilayered, seed bead and pearl chain looking super elegant and timeless.

Tulip Studios also does beautiful bracelets made with beads and oxidized silver. You can also find really colourful ones with charms like stars, butterflies and flowers hanging from them. We also found a pretty, corn bead bracelet with a butterfly charm on their Instagram page. You can choose to get it customized to your liking. Prices for these start from about INR 150.

If you love jhumkas, Tulip Studios lets you choose from oxidized silver ones to beaded ones starting from just INR 100. They also have beautiful silk thread bangles that can help you ace that arm stack game. Decked with stones, these can glam up any ethnic outfit of yours.