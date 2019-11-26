Contemporary To Shudh Desi, This Multi-Designer Boutique Has All Kinds Of Fashion. What’s Your Type?

Located in Nungambakkam’s Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Type The Multi Designer Store is a plush boutique showcasing apparel from over 20 designers across the country. Stocked with outfits from household designer labels as well as upcoming designers, this place has ensembles for every type of personality and occasion.

We found some steal-worthy picks at this store. The Indo-western peplum jackets with Draped Dhoti dress from Anuja Banthia simply won us over with its chic appeal and intricate craftsmanship. A combination of elegant drapes and breezy pastel shades, this designer’s line screams glamour and summer. The traditional silhouettes by Gargi Gupta are also worth checking out if you’re looking for festive or wedding wear. Featuring clean cuts, colourful hues, and chic drapes, these really have our vote. Type also houses fabulous cape dresses, crop tops and skirts, embellished collar shirts, cocktail gowns and more.

We also found some great wedding wears along with hand-embroidered ensembles and contemporary apparel with digital printing here. The tunics and salwars from Mulmul are also quite enticing. You can also find brands like Button Hole and Soup By Sougat Paul here.