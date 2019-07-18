Wear The Same Outfits As Your Fave Celebrity With This Boutique

Unique Boutique in Anna Nagar is totally killing the celebrity dress-up game. Styling some of our beloved Kollywood divas, this boutique can recreate the same outfits for you. Much wow! Located in Shanthi Colony, you can get anything from blouses and lehengas to maxi-dresses designed here. They specialize in aari work and can make anything from figurines to flowers and more with them.

Their sarees are particularly enticing and come in fabrics like linen, bandhej, Tussar silk, soft silk, crepe, satin and more, which you can pick straight from the boutique. Prices for these start from about INR 2000. We loved their pure white, geecha silk saree with a beautiful digital print, floral blouse. Their ruffled sarees are also quite stunning and you can get them custom-made to your liking. Unique Boutique also does a great job with thread work on sarees, letting you glam it as you like. Prices for these heavier sarees start from about INR 4500.

Unique Boutique's bridal couture is glamorous in every sense. From full-blown can-can lehengas to blouses that look like bejwelled armours, these guys really know how to take your 'heavy look' to the next level. We totally lost our heart to the full red lehenga set with all over work and the Radha Krishna blouse with peacocks made using aari and cutwork on the lehenga. They also do gowns, maxi dresses, crop tops and skirts, so go all out.