Thin Crust Unlimited Pizzas? Visit Onesta For Their Yum Pizzas & Desserts!

Onesta is a great place to grab unlimited pizzas at just Rs.349. The ambience is so good as well. The place offers veg and non-veg pizzas with drinks. They also give wonderful deserts. They have many variations of pizza. Must try if you are a pizza lover.
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Size of pizza can be more big ,that's my belly talking
