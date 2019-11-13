Thin Crust Unlimited Pizzas? Visit Onesta For Their Yum Pizzas & Desserts!

Casual Dining

Onesta

Semmencherry, Chennai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Tech Pump Towers, 2nd Floor, 3/62, Kumaran Nagar, Semmancheri, Chennai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Onesta is a great place to grab unlimited pizzas at just Rs.349. The ambience is so good as well. The place offers veg and non-veg pizzas with drinks. They also give wonderful deserts. They have many variations of pizza. Must try if you are a pizza lover.

What Could Be Better?

Size of pizza can be more big ,that's my belly talking

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids

