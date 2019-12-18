Visit This Iconic Monument To Learn A Little More About Namma Chennai

Valluvar Kottam is not just a name we use to give directions or a use as a landmark while entering Nungambakkam. This lesser-known historical structure was built in 1976 and is dedicated to the famous Tamil poet, Thiruvalluvar. What was once a large large which was used as a dumping ground, was later reformed and used as land to build this monument. The 40-meter-tall temple chariot is the main feature of this site and is made out of 3000 blocks of stone. It is supported by four wheels, each measuring up to 11 feet in diameter and 2 feet in thickness!

All of the 1330 verses from 133 chapters of Valluvar's Thirukkural, are engraved on the walls of the facade corridor. If you enter the large stone chariot, you will witness a life-size statue of the poet, surrounded by kalamkari drawings. The chariot is said to be a larger, more detailed replica of the temple chariot in Thiruvarur. This gem was designed and constructed with the guidance of V Ganapathi Sthapati, who also designed the famous Thiruvalluvar Statue at Kaniyakumari.

In addition to being an iconic tourist destination in Chennai, Valluvar Kottam also hosts some of the most interesting exhibition and events. The auditorium can accommodate close to 4000 people and regular handicrafts and handloom expos are held. Valluvar Kottam is one of the fine structures which symoblises the splendid Tamil culture and pays homage to one of the greatest works of Tamil literature. The design of the monument is unique and is a sight to behold. It is also a perfect spot to shoot a couple of pictures!