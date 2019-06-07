Get Your Wedding Invite Designed By The People Who Designed Kareena Kapoor Khan's Invite!

The wedding fever is at its peak when folks at home start talking about the wedding invite. There's no backing out after this! We are kidding! Invites are a big part of the wedding and everyone wants to make it as quirky as possible. Worry not as Varda will make that happen.

Varda has been in Chennai for three years and their motto is to make every wedding special; that reflects right from the kind of fabric they use for the invites. Think like velvet, ikat, etc. Once you’re at the store, you will see a range of invites stacked up - indie themes, quirky elephant designs, dreamy fonts, and vintage-looking invites. We loved the deep red velvet invite with the bright gold patterns of monuments on it. The couple customised their invite and wanted monuments from around the world on it.

The invites are fully customised and start from INR 175. Right from scouting for the fabric to the kind of font you want, they will assist you with everything. Apart from invites, Varda also designs gift wraps and can wrap up a gift in the most special way ever! They have a customised green tea concept, where there are pretty gift wrappers for teacups, kettles, and tea bags. There are customised wrapping themes for wine bottles, salt and pepper shakers, incense cases, and cutlery.