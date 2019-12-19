Look Festival Ready With Outfits From This Kilpauk Boutique

If fancy ethnics is what you're looking for this summer, we suggest you add Varsidhi to your list. We found this fancy boutique in Kilpauk, occupying a two storey building. From beautiful silk sarees to lehengas and gowns, this store has everything you may need with regards to ethnic wear. We specially loved the silk sarees here that come with subtle zari work in pastel tones starting INR 6000. Varsidhi also has lovely designer blouses to go with these sarees, available in brocade work, zari, zarsdosi and sequin work. Prices for these start from about INR 2000. If you're looking for lehengas and gowns, Varsidhi has some really great ones in pastel tones with line work and self-work that is in trend now. Swirly, elegant cuts, beautiful dupattas complete the look for these beauties. You can also choose from an array of dress materials and fabrics in cotton, silk, Chanderi, crepe, georgette and more in printed as well as embroidered varieties. They also have heavier dress materials that you can opt for if you're looking for festive and wedding wear.