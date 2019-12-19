When In Doubt, Head To This Resort In Mahabalipuram For a Fun Filled Weekend

This quaint resort in Mahabs is something you probably have never seen before. The Village Retreat is a network of 25 rooms that are all connected by a massive swimming pool. Each room opens up into the pool, and guess what? The pool is open 24x7. So feel free to take that midnight dip and relax in the silence.

The kid-friendly resort offers a range of adventure activities for all tiny tots and their parents too. To begin with, they have a really cute kiddies play area for all toddlers to spend the day, going for merry-go-rounds or the jungle gym. You can even play an exciting game of paintball in their arena. Learn surfing in their mechanical surfing simulator or go scuba diving in the depths of Bay of Bengal. They also have a giant chess set with pawns as big as a stool. The Village Retreat even has a mechanical rodeo bull that will keep you shrieking as long as you are still mounted on it!

Although many guests don’t want to leave the comfort of the resort, The Village Retreat offers a sight-seeing tour for those enthu cutlets covering most of Mahabalipuram temples and also some spots in Pondicherry like the Auroville ashram and the museum. They also offer heritage walks in Mahabs and Pondy and cover sight-seeing in districts that surround the area. Their travel desk will give you all information about all that you can do in and around Mahabalipuram.