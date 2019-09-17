This Tiny Store In Mylapore Is A Hidden Handicrafts Gem!

Tucked inside a complex, Village Square is a hidden gem we found while strolling along R.K. Salai. From tiny knick-knacks to awe-worthy statues, this place offers a unique mix of handicrafts and antiques. We particularly love the buddha artefacts at this store that are made of copper and bronze. You can also find beautiful wall tapestries in hues of bright red, teal, green and ivory carrying intricate Indian motifs here.

Village Square also has an extensive collection of handmade wooden boxes carrying handpainted designs, embellishments, inlay work and more. We also found really beautiful marble showpieces and ceramic elephants studded with colourful beads here that you can use for sprucing up your space. If you love deities, you can find metallic statues of Lakshmi and Ganesha in an array of sizes here.

We even found quite a few furniture pieces at Village Square. From wooden coffee tables to footstools and chairs, each piece exudes commendable craftsmanship. You can also shop for leather handicraft products here along with pashmina shawls and stoles. We even found some really pretty fabric paintings here with hand-embroidered designs that will make you appreciate the store's collection even more.