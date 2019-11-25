Broke But Gotta Get Provisions? We Found An Awesome Place For You Special Ones

Department Stores

Vimala Supermarket

K K Nagar, Chennai
868, Dr. Ramasamy Salai, Sector 11, KK Nagar, Chennai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

If you’re planning to stock-up on provisions, get office supplies, buy gifts and enjoy some fries, all on a budget, Vimala Supermarket is the place to head to! Located in K.K. Nagar, the supermarket offers discounted prices for all their products. The store constantly restocks fresh items to get rid of expired products.

From home décor to basic utilities and kitchen supplies, Vimala Supermarket helps you tick the items off your list with tons of options to choose from. If you’re there to buy provisions, all-you-need items are always in stock! Eatables are aplenty as some of the rows are filled with biscuits, chocolates, crisps and chilled beverages.

The top floor features a wide range of stationery, office supplies, gifts and toys. You can get simple fridge magnets and pretty artworks for unbelievable deals. Let your kids loose at the toys section to let them pick-up their favourite RC model cars or action figures! Vimala Supermarket also caters to home deliveries to neighborhoods near K.K. Nagar, such as Ramapuram, Nesapakkam and Ashok Nagar.

Once you’re done with shopping head to the kiosk outside to order some tasty junk. Grab an ice tea with some fires or try the signature Tornado potato twist.

Pro-Tip

Bring your own jute or paper bags to avoid paying extra for their premium non-plastic bags. So no to plastic, not to money, right?

