Vintage Pianos & Recitals, Have You Visited This 175-Year-Old Music School/Store Yet?

A treasure trove for various instruments, practice rooms, and music lessons, Musee Musicals has been around for 175 years now. The music store, which looks like a music saloon in London, was first known as Misquith & Co, named after a Portuguese piano technician who founded it. The store has lots of rare instruments not commonly found in Chennai like tambourines, wambooka, march drums, trombones, trumpets, and saxophones. They house some of the best grand pianos from Steinway & Sons, and models like Boston and Essex. We love that the rustic shelves stock sheet music of Bach and Mozart, Chopin, and Liszt. The instruments are known for their incredible quality and the store persons make sure you strike a chord with the one you choose. There’s a music school too, where you can learn genres like western classical, rock, and jazz. You’re probably aware that they conduct grade exams, but did you know about their practice rooms? There are several tiny rooms which you can rent to just play on a piano. And these aren’t digital pianos, they are acoustic ones which are decades old - the wood, the strings, the weighted keys, it’s the whole experience. And it starts from just INR 250 per hour! So, head to the store/school and get lost amongst instruments! Music recitals and concerts are hosted frequently, so don’t miss out on them!