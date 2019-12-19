Smartshopper Alert! This Online Label Is Offering Jewellery Starting Just INR 25!

Jewellery lovers, rejoice! We have found you a jewellery brand that can allow you to hoard up on as many trinkets and baubles as you like without going broke. Viva Collections is what we're talking about. An online jewellery brand, this label offers a fun mix of ethnic and fashionable jewellery. Studs, duster earrings, traditional necklaces and fancy chains - you can choose from a range of options here, with studs starting just INR 25! Yes, really!

We particularly loved the oxidized jewellery here. Comprising of haram style chains with Indian motifs, temple jewellery pendants, hoops and long jhumkas, these can go perfectly well with your casual and contemporary looks. If you're looking to score something more trendy, you can choose from fancy studs and tassel earrings as well as beautiful chains. The hoop earrings at Viva Collections are our fave! Chunky, broken stones in beautiful hues of muted pink, red and mustard are what you will find in this category. Prices for these start from just INR 30.

The crystal flower necklace is also really pretty and can go well with solid tunics and slip-ons. You can also pick out stud sets with cutesy designs for just INR 80. Their mirrored, tassel earrings in ink blue are also quite appealing and are priced at just INR 40.They also have enamelled studs, tear drops, hoops and more. Could this brand be any more amazing?