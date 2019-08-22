Reduce Carbon Footprint And Traffic With Electric Scooters From This App

Scooter rental services - Vogo launches in Chennai in the early 2019. But with a twist. They have partnered with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to provide e-scooter rental services. The electric scooters are available at Guindy, Alandur, Vadapalani, and Anna Nagar Tower metro station, eventually expanding across the city. The scooters are estimated to cover 25 kilometers and come with a 60 km mileage.

They cost just INR 3 per kilometer and you don't even have to worry about fuel. Need be that you refill it then they will pay you back on the app. These Vogo electric scooters will help bridge first and last-mile connectivity, providing commuters with the ease of using the metro. How cool is that?

Every Vogo scooter comes with an internet of things (IOT) box fitted that allows the customer to access the key through an OTP-based system. It can be tracked and monitored remotely in real-time. You can book rides on the Vogo app and pay digitally for their rides, making it a seamless and hassle-free experience. You just have to scan the QR code and you are ready to go. E-scooters by Vogo serve as an easy mode of commute to and from the metro station, without leaving any carbon footprint. Not only does it reduce your cost of transportation but also reduces the time you spend on travelling!