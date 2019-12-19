Dramatic Makeover Or Bridal-Ready, This Spa Will Make Life Queen Size!

The next time you are looking for options where you can pamper yourself or just get a quick haircut, think of Volt in Egmore. Get your styling on point at this luxury style bar that offers an array of services.

Spread across a sprawling 2500 sq ft, Volt comes with stone cladding, matte furnished ceiling, ivory enriched suites and bronze dipped leather upholstery which raises the oomph factor. Plush and contemporary all the way. They have 12 spacious cutting stations, an exclusive hair regime room, grandeur bridal room, out of the moon MIP zone, cosy spa rooms, dedicated pedicure, manicure, and a nail art station. Sit in one of their specially made furniture, and we bet you will slip into a power nap.

As for the services, Volt specialises in stunning makeovers. Bridal styling, hair colouring, luxurious treatments, exclusive skin rituals which work wonders on your style and skin - they have it all. You can also go for pedicures, manicures, reflexology, body polish, hair extensions, nail art, threading, and waxing. If you are looking to hire a stylist, they offer that too, and there is an in-house makeup artist who will accompany you to outdoor shoots. Book your appointment, and we bet it will be an experience of a lifetime.