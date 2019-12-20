We Found Decadent, Superhero-Themed Waffles At This Eatery

Have you ever had a bubble waffle, served with ice cream and tons of different toppings? Try this Hong Kong-based street food at Waf Bites in KK Nagar. This petite, quirky restaurant offers unbelievable taste and combination of superhero-themed waffles, which are served fresh. If you're a fan of the classics, simply order the maple butter, vanilla waffles. Or the honey butter waffles, starting at INR 90.

If you're planning to go creative, check out the Dark Knight batman-inspired dark waffles with salted caramel or the peanut butter. Waf bites also serves other superhero-inspired food like the Hulk waffles with Nutella or the spidey waffles which comes as red velvet or orange velvet. The bubble waffles here are a must try!

We recommend you try the Harley red velvet, which comes with vanilla ice cream, marshmallows, sprinkles, tuty fruity and strawberry sauce! If you ask us to it describe in one word, 'Yummy!' Finally, slurp on some refreshing tea, with bobas that explode in your mouth. Or simply have their shakes, which include flavours like chocolate, Nutella or the Kit-Kat Oreo.