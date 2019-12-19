Chennaites! You Can Get Your Furry Friend Wherever You Want With This 24x7 Pet Taxi Service

Pet parents and rescuers, we’ve got some good news! You no longer have to worry about pet transport or driving with your pet, thanks to this pet taxi service. Started three years ago by Chennai-based Jayashree Ramesh and Kamal Banger, Wagging Tails offers budget pet transportation services for your pet.

Whether you’re relocating or planning a casual outing with your pet, Wagging Tails can handle the transport aspect of it completely. Right from the pick-up point to the destination, these guys can ensure the safe moving of your pet. The drivers are specially trained to manage your pets and take extra care to get you and your pet safely and on time for your appointments.

You just have to call Wagging Tails and book the service a day in advance. Fares for travel within the city are priced at INR 20 per km. For outstation, the fare is INR 15 per km. You also have the choice to go for a smaller car that can accommodate up to three people or even a 12 seater (applicable only for outstation), depending on your requirement. And this service is available 24x7, so say goodbye to your pet moving woes and travel safely anywhere within the city and even outside.