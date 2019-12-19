Walk Into This Store With INR 500 And Walk Out With A Bag Full OF Clothes

If you across an apparel store named, Cute Store, no prizes for guessing that the products are damn cute. Well, we came across one such store in Cisons Complex, and we were not disappointed. This almost match-box sized store has a lot in stock, all you need to do is browse through them patiently. Shorts, skirts, tunics, and shirts for women, plus at budget-friendly prices. So, this is cute and less money, yeey! Comfort is the word of the day, and that is what you'll find at Cute Store. Their cotton shorts almost feel like second skin and come in quirky designs like seashells, corals, people skiing and swimming. These are priced at INR 100. Tired of the indie prints on wrap around skirts. Check out the cute pink wrap-around skirt with stripes and beads at this store, all of which is priced at INR 150. From T-shirts, shorts to full-sleeved blouses and formal shirts, you'll find a lot here in terms of tops for women. We liked the sky blue shirt with little daises on them. Pair it with denim, studs and boots, you are nothing but the perfect country girl! If you are looking for pocket-friendly party tops that you can pair with skirts and denim, this place is lit. Their tunic cost about INR 100 and they have an amazing variety. Cute Store also has bermudas and shorts for INR 100. So all you need is INR 100 and walk out with at least three tops and four shorts.