This Online Brand Handcrafts Chic Kolhapuris And Juttis Purely Out Of Leather

Festivities in full- throttle or on a time out, there is no reason for you to not make your feet happy. Searching for the perfect pair, we came across Walking Feet which handcrafts its footwear completely out of leather. They specialise in making juttis and kolhapuris. You can glam up your ethnic attire or give a desi hin to your smart casuals with their collections. They just go with anything and everything. Not only do their stitch it but they do hand painting, embroidery and even glittering embellishments.

Going through their collections, our eyes first and foremost fell on their interesting Kolhapuris. While Walking Feet has simple solid coloured bands, they also have in store some extravagant types to be a little extra. We love their Kolhapuri which comes with pink fabric roses stitched along the band. The sheen laces and the sky blue tassels make it worthy of a princess! You can buy it at INR 1849. Another one of our pick is their Kundan Moti Kolhapuri which comes with contemporary red and blue star prints and studded pearls and stones. They also have Kolhapuris with handmade bow bands and mirror works!

Next up are their juttis! Walking feet has a huge range of jutti collection and it is totally hard to pick our favourite. If we have to then we would love their all-mirror jutti. The shine of the mirror as it reflects the glow of sunlight makes it look like Cinderella's glass slippers! But be assured, they ain't going to slip off that easy. The leather grip makes it stay in place. We also love the shimmery ones with studded stones or monotone glitters. The price for the pair is INR 1400. You can buy these tan juttis with bows and laces as well. You can also experiment with satin fabrics.

Our favourite part is that you get to customise your footwear as well. Let them know about your occasion or garment and they will help you design the perfect pair to go with it.