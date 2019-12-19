Experiential Travel And Hidden Destinations, Wandermile Will Plan Your Perfect Escape

Forget the same old Pondy and travel to off-beat destinations that can’t be found on Google Maps and are far from the touristy radar. Chennai-based, Wandermile, started by three travel enthusiasts (Rakesh, Rekha, and Arjuno) has all the secret info about hidden places around the city. Whether you want to drive on a beach, stargaze from a mountain, or bike along the hills (all these near Chennai!), they have all the intel!

Wandermile organises regular treks and camping, for example, you can trek to Nagalapuram and watch a thousand butterflies swarm in the woods, dive into a quarry, or camp out at Gandikota, the Grand Canyon of India. Their first trek was organised in 2016 and was to the Himalayas. One of their most popular trips is 'Monsoon in Malabaar', a curated trip where you stay in a 250-year-old tharavaad and experience olden day Kerala and soak in its culture. and they have done it more than 10 times with over 15 groups. Rakesh is a travel enthusiast and is the one who leads the trips most of the times. The trips that are organised from Chennai start from INR 2,500 and usually includes food, accommodation, and transport

They also organise treks to well-known destinations in Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh, but with them, you will not be taking the popular route. Expect a virgin trail where except shepherds, it’s just you in the mountains and lakes. If you are hitting a spot like Kullu Valley, try paragliding or rafting that they will organise starting from about INR 2,500. Road trips, cycling trips, photography tours, camping and trekking tours, they arrange them all and outstation trips begin from about INR 4,000. They have covered more than 25 destinations in the country and 8 international countries. they expect to cover Scandinavian countries (Finland, Norway, Sweden) and the African continent (Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda) soon. However, we recommend you their explore Chennai trails first. Experience the emotion that is Chennai starting INR 800 through their Chennai food walks and photo heritage tours.