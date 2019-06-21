You know this expression "shop till you drop", I'm almost certain it was created after a day shopping in chaotic T.Nagar. But there is one good thing that can come out of it, unwinding at Watson's - The Grub Pub. If your looking for a place with lovely ambience, good food, nice music and something to lift your spirits up (😉 if you know what I mean), look no further. Hits: Kodi karepak vepudu, chilli pork belly, Shaking Beef, Pasta Alfredo, Pulled pork bbq burger & Sex on the beach.
Unwind At Watson's With Some Good Food & Music
Bars
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Misses: By the beach (mocktail), Goan Prawn curry (it was yummy but calling it 'Kerala prawn curry' would have been more befitting), Pork vindaloo roll (again yummy but was definitely not a vindaloo)
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Watson's
Bars
Comments (0)