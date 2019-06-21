Unwind At Watson's With Some Good Food & Music

Bars

Watson's

T.Nagar, Chennai
90, Gopathi Narayana Chetty Road, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

You know this expression "shop till you drop", I'm almost certain it was created after a day shopping in chaotic T.Nagar. But there is one good thing that can come out of it, unwinding at Watson's - The Grub Pub. If your looking for a place with lovely ambience, good food, nice music and something to lift your spirits up (😉 if you know what I mean), look no further. Hits: Kodi karepak vepudu, chilli pork belly, Shaking Beef, Pasta Alfredo, Pulled pork bbq burger & Sex on the beach.

What Could Be Better?

Misses: By the beach (mocktail), Goan Prawn curry (it was yummy but calling it 'Kerala prawn curry' would have been more befitting), Pork vindaloo roll (again yummy but was definitely not a vindaloo)

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

