One of the famous food cultures of South India is here at Ente Keralam. Starting from their aviyals, Pazham Pori and pulli Inji, their finger-licking food thali is never-ending. Chennai has got even more lucky for this. Sadhya is one of the most renowned feasts of Kerala is a legacy by itself and the best thing is during Onam, the chefs all the way from Kerala are being flown down here to cook the traditional feast.
Can't Keep Calm With Authentic Feast Of Kerala At This Popular Joint
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family, Kids
Other Outlets
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)