Can't Keep Calm With Authentic Feast Of Kerala At This Popular Joint

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Ente Keralam

Alwarpet, Chennai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1, 1st Street, Kasturi Estate, Alwarpet, Chennai

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

One of the famous food cultures of South India is here at Ente Keralam. Starting from their aviyals, Pazham Pori and pulli Inji, their finger-licking food thali is never-ending. Chennai has got even more lucky for this. Sadhya is one of the most renowned feasts of Kerala is a legacy by itself and the best thing is during Onam, the chefs all the way from Kerala are being flown down here to cook the traditional feast.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Kids

Casual Dining

Ente Keralam

Alwarpet, Chennai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1, 1st Street, Kasturi Estate, Alwarpet, Chennai

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets