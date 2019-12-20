Vidya Balan To Mira Kapoor: This Chennai-based Saree Label Seems To Be Catching Everyone's Attention

WeaveinIndia is all about reviving the art of hand-weaving by offering curated, heirloom sarees featuring a modern touch. Founded by Mandira Bansal, this luxury saree label has been donned by many celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal, Vidya Balan, Mira Kapoor, Sayani Gupta and more. Set up in Alwarpet, WeaveinIndia offers a variety of luxurious silk weaves and other heirloom sarees sourced from weavers spread across the country, and they all look stunning!

Banarasi, Jamdani, Kota Doria, Chanderi, Ikat, Bandhani, Paithani, Kanjeevaram, real zari sarees, Uppada silk, Kalamkari silk, Tussar silk - you can find them all here in beautiful pastel and earthy hues. WeaveinIndia also has exclusive bridal sarees and pre-stitched sarees featuring ruffled patterns, neat pleats and more. We even found really chic, eco-friendly, floral printed sarees with beadwork and embroidery here.

Their Akalico line is our fave. Featuring a mix of dresses, co-ords, playsuits, tunics and sarees designed with Calico printing (a process of making fast-colour designs on cotton fabrics), this range has a very edgy vibe. The colour scheme is particularly refreshing with hues of salmon pink, ivory, English rose, teal, beige, powder blue dominating the collection. You can also shop for lehenga sets, kurta and pants, authentic handcrafted fabrics and elegant looking dupattas at WeaveinIndia. If you're in for making a statement and don't mind blowing some cash, this brand is for you.