The Wedding Show Collection At This Store Is Lit And We'll Tell You Why!

India is one of those countries when the wedding season goes on the entire year. Keeping that in mind, luxury brand, Charles & Keith has created a bridal and festive collection that is perfect for not just the bride but anyone who is attending it as well.

The newly-launched collection comprises sophisticated, floral-heeled shoes in metallics, white and pastel pinks, stiletto and block heels with subtle bling, glitter accents, and delicate crystal embellishments. They also have a range of embellished slings, clutches and glitter cross body bags that are almost staples if you want to complete your look.

So, as we at LBB say, make your day with their newly launched bags, heels, flats and accessories that make the right impression in style. While at the store, don't forget to check out their fall-winter campaign that is inspired by bold, creative women who define their lives in unique ways, titled ‘Make Your Mark’. The collection is based on the concepts of originality, creativity, and autonomy.